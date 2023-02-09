Bhopal: UP teen girl handed over to family

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) handed over a 14-year-old girl from UP, who had come to Bhopal to meet her social media friend, to her parents.

The girl was rescued by the GRP and Bhopal Railway Child line recently. Coordinator, Railway Child Line Sanjeev Joshi said the girl had left for MP to meet her social media friend. The family of the girl had lodged a missing person’s report. On the orders of the Child Welfare Committee, the girl has been handed over to her family members.

‘I do not know much about my friend. I interacted with him on social media. He understands me and I want to be with him. I will find him,’ the girl said during counseling by the Railway Child Line.

The teenager said that she was chatting with her friend for about two-and-a-half months. A sudden conversation on social media turned into love. She said that she cannot live without her friend. That is why without telling anyone, she left her house with some belongings and money to survive.

Joshi said that the teenager shared that she misses her parents. The father of the teenager had passed away. Her mother lives with some other person.

In such a situation, the teenager lives with her ‘Bade Papa’ and his family. She said that she has nobody to share her agony with. She has found a companion in her friend to whom she can tell everything. That is the reason why the girl started feeling close to her male friend. According to the teenager, she wanted to surprise her friend.

Railway Child Line shared some case histories with her and explained to the teenager how dangerous it can be to leave her house like this. After counselling, she was sent with her family members.

