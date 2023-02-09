e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: MCU Vice Chancellor, PCI sub-committee members meet CM



They plant saplings at Smart City Park

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the visiting Press Council of India Sub Committee to consider essential qualifications for journalists along with Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism & Communication Prof K G Suresh met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and apprised him of their deliberations with stakeholders in Bhopal.

The sub-committee has met senior journalists and media educators at the new and old premises of the university since Tuesday and received a diverse range of suggestions in this regard, Prof Suresh informed the chief minister.

Chouhan expressed confidence that the suggestions received by the sub- committee in Bhopal would prove helpful and constructive in their task.

The committee led by eminent educationist and former NCERT Director Prof J S Rajput included Prakash Dubey, Group Editor, Dainik Bhaskar, Suman Gupta, Editor, Janmorcha, Lucknow and Shyam Singh Panwar, representing small and medium newspapers.

Besides, vice chancellor Prof Suresh and the PCI members planted a sapling along with the chief minister at the Smart City Park.

article-image

