Bhopal: University to give gold medals to best-performing students, MCU VC on completion of 30 years of inception

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication has completed 30 years of its inception, said vice chancellor, KG Suresh during a training workshop of affiliated institutions on Tuesday.

The VC also announced that three of the affiliated institutions in each district will be awarded for best performance. The best performing students will also be awarded with a gold medal every year to increase healthy competition among students, he added.

He said the university has so far admitted 1.3 lakh students in its different campuses and affiliated study institutions. The representatives of 75 affiliated institutes of Bhopal took part in the workshop.

'We are working on developing our own admission portal from the next session instead of using the MP Online portal. This will prove to be a great leap towards becoming self-reliant. We are happy to share that we adhere 100 percent to the academic calendar as we have a distinguished identity for timely conduct of exams and the announcement of results,' he added.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:40 PM IST