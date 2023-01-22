Bhopal: ‘Unity among all communities seen in Pongal celebrations’

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for Minorities welfare and Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, KS Masthan has said that unity among all communities and oneness can be seen in Pongal celebrations. Pongal is one of the biggest festivals for people in Tamils Nadu and it is a delight to see enthusiasm of people in Bhopal, he added. Masthan was speaking at Thai Pongal festival organised by Bhopal Tamil Sangam, at Career College Auditorium at BHEL in the city on Sunday. Minister of Medical Education Vishvas Kailash Sarang was chief guest.

Thai Pongal marks the dawn of a new year, he said. Major attractions were songs presented by Thiagarajan PRM from Chennai, kathak dance by Swati Pillai. Navdha Kathakali group performed. M Lavanya's group performed traditional folk dance, Revathi Sastri's group performed Bharatanatyam and Sarita's group performed musical dance performance. Bhopal Tamil Sangam General Secretary A Swami Durai said that the association was founded with the objective to unite Tamil families living in Madhya Pradesh and to promote and preserve the rich heritage of Tamil culture.