Bhopal: Union minister’s flight cancelled due to heavy rain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain continued to lash various parts of the state on Saturday. Gwalior, Chambal, Bundelkhand and Baghelkhand have received heavy rain.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's Bhopal tour was cancelled on Saturday due to heavy rain. Thakur was about to reach the state hangar here at around 10 am, but due to continuous heavy rain in the city, his plane couldn’t take off from New Delhi.

Due to rain, a two-storeyed house collapsed in Surajpol area of Khilchipur in Rajgarh district at 4 am on Saturday. Independent councillor Nisha's sister-in-law Saliman Bi died after she was buried under debris. She lived alone after separating from husband.

While crossing the drain of Paniya village near Narsinghgarh late on Friday evening, a youth was washed away in strong current of water. His body was found on Saturday morning. He was identified as Phool Singh Gurjar, a resident of Paniya village. In Sheopur district, Parvati river has swelled. The water level of Parvati river has increased continuously in the last 24 hours. Due to this, Sheopur has been cut off by road with Rajasthan including Kota, Khatoli, Etawah, Mangrol, Sripura, Ganeshpura.

There are long queues of vehicles on both sides of the river. From Friday, the water level of Parvati river suddenly increased. After that the bridge built on the river near Jalalpura village submerged and Sheopur's contact with Rajasthan was cut off.

The Chambal river is also overflowing. Six gates of Omkareshwar dam located in Khandwa district were also opened on Saturday morning. The water level is rising in the backwater area due to incessant rains.

Orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued. According to the Meteorological Centre, there is possibility of heavy rain in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Panna, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Seoni districts.