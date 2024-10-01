 Bhopal: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav At His Residence; State Election Commissioner BP Singh Takes Retirement Before Govt Issues Order
Bhopal: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav At His Residence; State Election Commissioner BP Singh Takes Retirement Before Govt Issues Order

There will be another survey under the PM Housing Scheme and 311 roads constructed in the state under PM’s Jan Man Yojna, he said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 12:39 AM IST
article-image

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav At His Residence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his residence on Monday. After meeting Yadav, he informed journalists that the Central government provided 3.50 lakh houses to the poor under the Prime Minister Housing Scheme.

There will be another survey under the PM Housing Scheme and 311 roads constructed in the state under PM’s Jan Man Yojna, he said. The government of India took a decision on giving proper price to farmers for their produce and lifted ban from rice import, Chouhan said.

How to give benefits of the Central Government’s decisions to the farmers of MP also figured in his talks with Yadav, Chouhan said. Ladli Behna Yojna is being implemented in different states, he said, adding that it is the BJP governments which can think about women’s welfare. According o sources, Chouhan also discussed the issues related to the Vidisha parliamentary constituency and Budhni assembly seat.

article-image

State Election Commissioner BP Singh Takes Retirement Before Govt Issues Order

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Election Commissioner (SEC) BP Singh formally took retirement on Monday. The state government has yet to issue an order appointing someone as SEC, so Singh’s tenure in office was to end on June 30.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) BP Singh takes retirement

State Election Commissioner (SEC) BP Singh takes retirement | FP Photo

According to rules, if a new SEC is not appointed, the tenure of the old SEC is extended for six months. If another officer is not appointed, Singh’s tenure may be extended till December, but he formally took retirement. The name of Veera Rana is doing the rounds for the post of SEC after her retirement, but it is yet to be decided whether she will be appointed SEC or not.

According to sources, the government is mulling over the name of an officer for appointment to the post of SEC. Apart from Rana, the names of retired officer Sanjay Bandyopadhyay, Malay Shrivastava who is retiring in November, and SN Mishra who is retiring in January may be considered for the post of SEC.

When he was retiring, he shared his experiences as SEC with those who were present on the occasion. He also took a photograph with others.

