Bhopal: Unidentified miscreants throw ‘Acid’ on youth

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified miscreants threw ‘acid’ on a youth late on Wednesday night.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation to establish the identities of the accused.

According to information, Shazi Ali, 22, a resident of Shahid Nagar, was talking over the phone near Old Benazir College when two youths reportedly threw stones at him and ran away.

While Ali was chasing them, two youths who were sitting near Bab-e-Ali Cricket Stadium threw two bottles filled with acid used for toilet cleaning.

In-charge of Shahjahanabad police station, Zaheer Khan said that a case had been registered against unidentified persons and investigation was on.

“The victim has some monetary dispute with some persons. He suspects involvement of them. We have started an investigation and will arrest the accused soon,” Khan said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 12:17 PM IST