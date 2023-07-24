Bhopal: Unemployed Youth Ends Life, Probe On

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth ended his life by hanging himself at his house in Ashoka Garden on Saturday, the police said. Preliminary investigations revealed that the youth was distressed as he had lost his job a month ago, the police added.

Ashoka Garden police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Singh Chouhan said that the youth who took the extreme step was Anurag Dhakad (20), who used to reside in Semra Kalan of Ashoka Garden. The police questioned his kin, and learnt that he used to work at a mall earlier but lost job.

His uncle Rajendra told the cops that he used to remain depressed after losing job, and was also in touch with a girl over the phone. He used to speak to her for long hours.

Dhakad reached his house on Saturday and tied a noose around his neck to hang himself till death. In the noon, his kin spotted him hanging and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police were informed, who reached the spot and began probe. They however, did not find any suicide note from the spot.

The cops have seized Dhakad’s cell phone and are investigating the case from all angles.

Read Also Bhopal AIIMS Issues Tips To Keep In Mind To Stay Safe From Lightning In Rainy Season

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)