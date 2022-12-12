Bhopal: Unemployed man ends life in Kamla Nagar

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Kamla Nagar locality on Sunday, the police said.

The police further stated that a suicide note was recovered from the spot, but did not mention the reason behind the extreme step.

Kamla Nagar police station house officer Anil Vajpayee told Free Press that the man who took the extreme step had been identified as Ravi Khateek (35), who was unemployed and used to reside with his family in Sudama Nagar located in the Kamla Nagar area of Bhopal.

During preliminary investigation, the police learnt that Khateek was a habitual drinker. On Sunday, his family had gone for a marriage function while he was at home, in an inebriated condition. When his neighbour came home from the function, he found him hanging inside the house after which he informed his kin.

The police were also informed of the incident who reached the spot and began probing the matter. During search, the police recovered a suicide note which read, Bachhon ka khayal rakhna (take care of my kids). The body was sent to post-mortem thereafter.

Khateek is survived by his wife, two kids and parents, SHO Vajpayee said.