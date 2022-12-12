Bhopal: After Home Minister nudge, FIR against Maulana over car stunt video

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhi Nagar police on Monday registered an FIR against a listed criminal Zubair Maulana three days after his video of performing car stunt went viral on social media. The FIR was lodged after home minister Narottam Mishra issued orders in this regard.

Delayed police action against the local goon who has nearly 65 criminal cases registered against him in various police stations of the state capital has raised eyebrows.

In the video that went viral on Friday, Maulana is seen standing on bonnet of a moving jeep along with his accomplice Sunny Malik. The listed criminals of the city have resorted to provocative offences to challenge the Bhopal police lately. Bhopal police claimed to have arrested close to 9000 history-sheeters in an overnight combing operation carried out on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, however, Maulana was among the few ‘lucky’ history sheeters to have escaped the police action.

Delay in police action in Maulana’s case raises an obvious question, “Why wasn’t Maulana nabbed during combing operation”?

Last August Maulana was arrested for performing similar car stunts. Challenging the police, Maulana deliberately repeated the offence on Friday night and posted it on his social media handles.

Action pending against Yasin Malik

Similarly, another offender, Yasin Malik, who was apprehended by police nearly a week ago for assaulting a BTech student inside a moving car, was granted bail on Saturday. After being granted bail, Malik celebrated his release by opening bursting firecrackers in the middle of the road in Koh-e-Fiza locality on Saturday night, which is a blatant violation of the conditions on which bail was granted.

Preventive actions being taken: ACP

With the aforementioned offences going unnoticed by Bhopal police, the conduct of police has been put to question, in light of which Free Press spoke to additional CP of Bhopal, Sachin Atulkar.

With regard to delay in FIR against Maulana, the ACP said the authenticity of the video was to be verified before initiating any action in the case. Regarding Malik’s case, Atulkar stated that preventive actions are being taken following his offensive act.