Bhopal: Under no circumstances rape convicts should benefit from premature release, says Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Discussing proposed policy-2022 with officials to determine duration of imprisonment of convicts with life imprisonment chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that under no circumstances prisoners should get the benefit of premature release from jail in rape cases.

He said, “Such prisoners of life imprisonment, who take advantage of premature release due to good behavior, conduct etc, belong to a different category and terrorists, rapists are a completely different category of criminals. Such criminals are anti-social.”

He said, "the meaning of release from imprisonment can apply only to those criminals who show good conduct and a sign of a crime-free life ahead."

He asked who could guarantee that once those who had committed serious crimes and were released from jail would not commit such crimes in the future.

He said an action plan should be implemented to bring down rape cases through awareness campaign.

He said it was necessary to strictly maintain the existing provisions of strictest punishment to the offenders who committed sexual offenses against underage girls.

As per official statement, the proposed policy has been prepared after studying the policies of ten states. For this, a three-member committee was constituted under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary Home Dr Rajesh Rajora.

CM also directed the authorities that the proposals of Anti-Gabbling Act (with provisions against online gambling) as well as Public Safety Act and Gangster Act should be prepared and presented at the earliest, so that action can be taken to implement them in the state.

Home and Jail minister Narottam Mishra, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary Home Dr Rajesh Rajora and senior officers concerned were present in the meeting.