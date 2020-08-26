Bhopal: Under Fit India Campaign, the youth of Nehru Yuva Kendra donate blood to cancer patients

Youth of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhopal donated blood to cancer patients.

The blood donation camp was part of the Fit India Campaign organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (ministry of Youth affairs and Sports) under the guidance of its district coordinator, Bhopal Surendra Shukla.

Ishan Shukla, Hridesh Sukla, Vinay Pande and Ankir Chaurasiya donated blood to cancer patients maintaining all COVID-protection norms. Ishan said he has donated blood for the first time. “I am glad that my small endeavour can save the lives of others,” he said.

Similarly, Hridesh said voluntary blood donation should be encouraged. “I had many misconceptions about blood donation but they have now been removed. Now, I have decided to donate blood regularly,” he said.