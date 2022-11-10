e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Under-15 Girls’ Inter-Division Tournament Bhopal Division qualifies for semi-finals

Bhopal: Under-15 Girls’ Inter-Division Tournament Bhopal Division qualifies for semi-finals

City to host both semi-finals and finals

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Division Cricket Association (BDCA)'s U-15 Girls' team, led by Hanshika Kirar, has qualified for the semi-finals of the 35 over Under-15 Girls’ Inter-Division Tournament held at Chandu Sarwate Cricket Ground, Sagar, on Wednesday.

Bhopal’s U-15 Girls' team won by 56 runs against Sagar Division. The match started with the Bhopal team winning the toss. After winning the toss, the Bhopal team decided to bat first. The duration of the Bhopal team innings was 132 minutes, and for the team batting second, Sagar, the inning duration was 139 minutes. The Player of the Match from Bhopal Division was U-15 Girls’ team skipper HanshikaKirar, by scoring 40 runs against Sagar Division’s U-15 Girls’ team. Player of the match from Sagar Division was Vaibhavi Sharma with 45 runs.

The Bhopal girls’ team will play against Rewa, and the Indore team will play against Jabalpur in the semi-finals. Both semi-finals and final matches will be organised at Faith Cricket Ground, Bhopal, on Friday and Saturday.

Read Also
Bhopal: Poacher arrested for possessing neelgai meat
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Under-15 Girls’ Inter-Division Tournament Bhopal Division qualifies for semi-finals

Bhopal: Under-15 Girls’ Inter-Division Tournament Bhopal Division qualifies for semi-finals

MP: Chhatarpur woman ‘suffocates to death’ in jam-packed train

MP: Chhatarpur woman ‘suffocates to death’ in jam-packed train

Narmadapuram: Krishi Sansar fertilizer centre licence suspended

Narmadapuram: Krishi Sansar fertilizer centre licence suspended

Jabalpur: New collector chairs first admin meet

Jabalpur: New collector chairs first admin meet

Gwalior: 2400 sacks of grains meant for distribution under PDS seized

Gwalior: 2400 sacks of grains meant for distribution under PDS seized