e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Poacher arrested for possessing neelgai meat

Bhopal: Poacher arrested for possessing neelgai meat

Assistant commissioner of police Umesh Tiwari told Free Press that police received information that meat of wild animal was lying in a house of Kohefiza area for sale.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kohefiza police arrested a poacher for possessing 53 kilograms of blue buck (neelgai) meat, which was recovered from his house on Tuesday evening.

Assistant commissioner of police Umesh Tiwari told Free Press that police received information that meat of wild animal was lying in a house of Kohefiza area for sale.

Acting on the information, police raided the house of Arif Khan and found three bags in which meat of antelope was kept. When police interrogated the accused, he informed police that his two friends Muyez Ali and Arbaz Ali had killed one Neelgai in the jungle in Sagar district. The two had handed over the meat to him for sale. The police have registered the case under Sections 9, 39, 51 of Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972. The other two accused are on the run.

Read Also
F1: Red Bull fined $7 million for overspending cost cap
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Miscreants booked for ransacking at Atal Path

Bhopal: Miscreants booked for ransacking at Atal Path

Sagar: Ex-district panchyat vice-president inaugurates development works worth Rs 1 cr

Sagar: Ex-district panchyat vice-president inaugurates development works worth Rs 1 cr

Bhopal: Home minister urges Kanpuri to reconsider his decision of not visiting Indore again  

Bhopal: Home minister urges Kanpuri to reconsider his decision of not visiting Indore again  

Sehore: Chit fund company director, agents get 10 yrs in jail

Sehore: Chit fund company director, agents get 10 yrs in jail

Man brandishing gun during sub-Bharat Jodo Yatra: Gwalior incident fallout of tussle between liquor...

Man brandishing gun during sub-Bharat Jodo Yatra: Gwalior incident fallout of tussle between liquor...