Bhopal: Poacher arrested for possessing neelgai meat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kohefiza police arrested a poacher for possessing 53 kilograms of blue buck (neelgai) meat, which was recovered from his house on Tuesday evening.

Assistant commissioner of police Umesh Tiwari told Free Press that police received information that meat of wild animal was lying in a house of Kohefiza area for sale.

Acting on the information, police raided the house of Arif Khan and found three bags in which meat of antelope was kept. When police interrogated the accused, he informed police that his two friends Muyez Ali and Arbaz Ali had killed one Neelgai in the jungle in Sagar district. The two had handed over the meat to him for sale. The police have registered the case under Sections 9, 39, 51 of Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972. The other two accused are on the run.