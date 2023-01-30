Bhopal: Uma’s all demands may not be fulfilled in excise policy

Uma Bharti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is unlikely to fulfill the demands of former chief minister Uma Bharti in the under-preparation excise policy.

The government is trying to meet some of her suggestions in the policy to quell her anger.

On the other hand, Bharti is staging a sit-in on the premises of Ayodhya Nagar temple. She may return to her residence on Tuesday.

Bharti said that the government might announce the new excise policy by January 31. But it might take a week’s time, she said.

There are discussions on the final draft of the excise policy which may figure in the next cabinet meeting.

According to sources, the government is not going to fulfill Uma’s demand for closing the ‘Ahatas’ but there may be some stricter rules for opening them.

Bharti has demanded that liquor outlets should be one kilometer away from the educational institutions and half a kilometer away from a religious place, but the government is not going to accept this plea in whole.

The distance for opening shops will be followed according to the provisions of law.

The government has agreed about her demand that there will be hoardings and about writing ill effects of liquor on a bottle. The government will launch a campaign against liquor, which may be mentioned in the liquor policy.

Not staging sit-in: Uma

Former chief minister Uma Bharti said that she was not staging any sit-in. She wrote Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti that he would make changes in the excise policy, and one cannot doubt him. Many eminent people were present at the meeting in which Chouhan made the announcement.

Both Chouhan and BJP’s state president VD Sharma agreed that there should be changes in the liquor policy. She further wrote that she was making all efforts so that her protest against the excise policy does not harm the party.

