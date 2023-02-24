Bhopal: Uma to honour Shivraj for closing Ahatas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tussle between former chief minister Uma Bharti and the state government over the new excise policy has ended. Now, happy about the policy, Uma has decided to honour Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

Uma is holding the function to honour Chouhan under the banner of an organisation she has set up in the memory of her mother. The leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from across the state will take part in the function.

Before the excise policy got the cabinet’s nod, Uma had been angry with the government.

She advised Chouhan to play the role of a ruler rather than that of a servant. She took the government to task over the issue by holding meetings at different places. Nevertheless, she is very happy about the excise policy.

Her decision to honour Chouhan indicates that she will play an active role in the upcoming assembly election.