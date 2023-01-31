Bhopal: Uma issues veiled threat to government on liquor policy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti has said that if the proposed liquor policy does not come according to her wishes, then what will happen at thousands of liquor shops, will become a glaring example.

She was speaking to media persons before ending her three-day sit-in at a temple in Ayodhya Nagar here on Tuesday. She said she was leaving for Orchha, known as Ayodhya of Bundelkhand, where she would hear government’s decision on liquor policy.

Talking about the liquor shop situated in front of police station in Ayodhya Nagar, she said shop was set up on police department’s land. She said a liquor shop had been set up instead of police station, which was a matter of shame for her and BJP.

“My protest is not against this particular liquor shop. It is against 18,000 liquor shops of state. Liquor is banned in Bihar and Gujarat but Madhya Pradesh government is not ready for it,” she added.

Speaking about her Orchha tour, she said a liquor shop was running against the rules there. She will tie 11 cows there to start gau shala in madhushala.

Shop closed

The liquor shop situated in front of temple in Ayodhya Nagar remained closed for all three days during which Uma Bharti staged sit-in. The agitation of Uma Bharti received overwhelming support from local residents.

New liquor policy to discourage consumption: Shivraj

There will be provisions in the new liquor policy to discourage its consumption, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Tuesday. The CM along with wife participated in Shri Ram Katha organised in Bhel Dussehra ground. He took blessings from Swami Rambhadracharya Ji Maharaj. “We are committed to providing safety and security to our mothers, sisters and daughters, and also committed to empower them,” Chouhan said.

