Bhopal: Uma Bharti objects to TTEs’ in appropriate behaviour

Uma Bharti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP leader Uma Bharti has objected to behaviour of Train Ticket Examiners (TTEs) when she was travelling in Shatabdi Express from Jhansi to Bhopal recently. In a tweet, she said, “When I was MP from Khajuraho, I travelled in Shatabdi a lot from Jhansi. When I boarded the train from Jhasi (recently), compartment was vacant.

But all of a sudden, four to five TTEs entered my compartment in Bina. Their behavior was inappropriate according to responsibility entrusted to them. My security men lodged complaint. Image of Shatabdi Express has been very good. But now, it is matter of concern.” Bharti told Free Press that she only tweeted about TTEs’ behaviour in her coach. The behaviour was improper and against dignity. “My concern was only about the reputation of train. My security men have lodged complaint,” she added.