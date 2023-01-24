Bhopal: Uma attends BJP working committee meet after long time, raises political stir

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti reached the state Bharatiya Janata Party’s attended the working committee meeting after a long time on Tuesday.

As Bharti has not been associated with the BJP state working committee since 2005, the incident has created a political stir in the state.

According to sources, Bharti is angry about her supporter Pritam Lodhi’s expulsion from the party.

To quell her anger, BJP’s state president VD Sharma went to her residence to invite her to the party’s working committee meeting.

After coming out of the meeting, Bharti twitted that she had felt delighted and received warmth and bliss.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar appreciated Bharti. She has opened a front against the government in connection with sale of liquor and illegal mining.

She recently held talks with the Chief Minister about the new excise polity.

Bharti’s joining the meeting indicates that the party wants to use her for the ensuing assembly elections.

At a recent meeting with the people of Lodhi community, Bharti’s statement that they could vote anyone they wished to kicked up a row.

Bharti is influential among the people of Lodhi community, so the BJP wants to bring her back to the mainstream of the party.

