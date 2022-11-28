Bhopal: Ukraine-returned medical students look for other options

Pro-Russian activists brake the glass of the offices of Industrial Union of Donbass Corporation in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students from Madhya Pradesh who were studying medical science in Ukraine are looking for other options. A few of them are attending online classes, a handful of them have returned to Ukraine and others have shifted to medical institutions in other countries. Some are planning to appear in NEET.

All of them are unhappy with Union government, which they said had not helped them. Out of 20,000 Indian students who had returned from Ukraine in February this year, nearly 300 are from Madhya Pradesh.

Mitali from Bhopal is not planning to go back to Ukraine. “The situation there is worsening,” she told Free Press. She is attending online classes. Some of her seniors have gone back. “That is because they have to work in laboratories and hospitals,” she said.

Mitali said that they had requested Union government to accommodate them in Indian medical colleges but it was not done. They have filed a case in Supreme Court but nothing has come out of it yet.

Yogesh Tyagi from Betul has joined NEET coaching class in Kota. “He was attending online classes but they were useless,” his father Ramavtar Tyagi, a civil contractor, said. Jenisha Jack from Indore, a second year student, is also attending online classes. “Some of my friends had to return as the university made personal attendance compulsory” she said.

Harshit Sharma from Bhopal shifted to Russia to continue his study. “What to do. I had no other option,” he said.

Prachi Mishra a fourth year student at Kharkiv National Medical University said that taking transfer to other countries was not a viable option. “In Ukraine, our expenses were around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh per year. In Russia, Georgia we will have to spend around Rs 7 lakh to Rs 8 lakh,” she said.

Prachi lamented that the government was not helping them. “We have even proposed that the government can recognise our online theory classes and grant clinical observerships to us but it is not ready,” she said.