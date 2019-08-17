Bhopal: UGC to hold QE workshop

BHOPAL: In continuation with its exercise to provide quality education the University Grants Commission (UGC) would be holding a three day workshop in Bhopal for the teachers of colleges and universities in last week of August.

The UGC holds orientation and training workshops regularly to update teachers about new pedagogy methods being adopted in various parts of state. They are also being updated about latest circulars of the UGC.

A three day workshop will be held from August 21-23 at National Law Institute University in which 20 professors from each division and 1 professor from each university will be given orientation about the new focus areas of the UGC. These teachers will further impart training to others.

This time the focus will remain on grading of colleges and universities by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) specially laying stress on proper documentation and presentation. UGC has also shifted its norms related to research done in educational institutes to make it more result oriented.