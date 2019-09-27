Bhopal: UGC tightens noose on educational institutes over central aid

BHOPAL: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has tightened noose over financial aid to educational institutes not following the norms. It has also started keeping close vigil on fellowship grants and has warned of stopping grants in case of any violation.

All candidates into any kind of fellowship programmes or getting scholarships from the UGC will now have to submit a monthly progress report with concerned authorities online.

Latest UGC release has clarified that all scholars receiving funds from the UGC under any programme should submit a detailed monthly report else their aid would be stopped. Earlier the report was submitted on quarterly and six monthly basis.

Similarly, UGC has also written to all universities including central universities and colleges to fill the vacancies of faculty members. Higher education institutions may have to lose financial assistance from the UGC if they fail to fill up the vacancies in a time bound manner.

Ministry of Human Resource Development has toughened its stand after a review meeting in which large numbers of vacancies were reported from across the nation.

The educational institutions have been asked to update the status of their academic staff at UGC portal www.nherc.in. The monitoring and filling up of the vacancies would be done by the MHRD and UGC through this portal, said the revised guidelines. The portal is run by National Higher Education Research Centre run by the MHRD.