Bhopal: Two youths dupe 100 online transfer kiosks' owners, fall into police dragnet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber cell has arrested two miscreants who allegedly duped over 100 money transfer kiosk owners from Bhopal and other parts of the state.

The modus operandi of the accused was that they would approach online fund transfers kiosks' owners and would ask them to transfer the funds in certain bank accounts. They would run away after the transaction, without giving cash against the transfer of the funds. While one of the accused would go to the kiosks, another would wait for him outside.

Cyber cell police said that the accused had been identified as Rajesh Nagwani and Deepesh Indrapal Satnami. Both are residents of Mumbai, the cyber cell officials said.

They said the action was taken following a complaint lodged by Amit Yadav, a kiosk owner from Bhopal.

Yadav told police that he was at his kiosk on October 12 when Indrapal approached him. He ordered an online transfer of Rs 15,000 to a bank account and put wads of Rs 100 and Rs 500 currency notes on his table. As the transaction completed, he began talking to someone on phone to confirm whether the money was received by him or not, said police. He walked outside the shop with the cash, said police.

His friend was waiting on a two-wheeler and before the shopkeeper could chase them, they had fled.

Police said they arrested the accused using CCTV footage of the day. They have confessed to have duped over 100 kiosk owners in the state.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 02:56 PM IST