Bhopal: Two women lose gold ornaments to fraudsters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two different incidents of a gang duping people of their gold ornaments have been reported in a day in the city, the police said on Monday.

In the first incident, the gang comprising two members duped a woman of her gold ornaments by handing her over a bundle of money, which contained pieces of paper. The complainant woman, Dularibai Malviya (54), is a resident of Bairagarh.

Second such incident was reported from Ayodhya Nagar area of the city, where the complainant, Abha Shrivastava (69) was approached by a gang. The gang members told her that they clean gold ornaments for nominal sum.

Shrivastava gave them the ornaments for cleaning, after which the gang demanded a glass of water from her. As Shrivastava went inside to fetch water, the gang kept her ornaments and then gave her an empty box, stating that her cleaned ornaments were kept inside it. Shrivastava opened the box, only to find that it was empty. She then reported the matter to Ayodhya Nagar police.