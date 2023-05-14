Bhopal: Two tigresses spotted with cubs in Pench Tiger Reserve

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For officials of Pench Tiger Reserve (Seoni), it was an occasion to be happy on Friday as two tigresses were spotted with their cubs. The cubs were first spotted along with two tigresses by the forest team in Karmajhiri area of the reserve. The tigress known as Bijamatta wali Baghin has been spotted along with four cubs. Another tigress popular by the name of Bansnala wali Baghin has been sighted with three cubs.

The Pench officials have said that cubs seemed to be few months old. Both tigresses are taking full care of their cubs, which seem healthy. The enthusiastic forest officers have taken the photographs of tigress and cubs moving inside the park’s jungle area.

The pictures of cubs moving along with their mother tigress have gone viral on the social media. Both the tigresses and their cubs are moving inside the highly guarded jungle area.

After their sighting, forest officials have become more watchful. Pench Tiger Reserve is also home to a rare black panther, which was first seen in August 2022. Large numbers of tourists reach Pench to see big cats and the black panther whose sighting is rare and mesmerising.

