Bhopal: Two students of private school in Bhopal injured in group clash, knives, sticks used in attack

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two students of a private school were injured in a clash with another group of boys in Bhopal on Tuesday, police said.

The injured identified as Arsan and Apsan were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where their conditions were stated to be stable.

According to reports, the duo injured are the students of class-10 at Saint Joseph Co-ed School, Bhopal. When both were returning home from school, a group of boys including a student of class-11 of the same school attacked them with sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

Sources said that the accused student had attacked to a teacher of the school in past.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused student and his accomplices.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:57 PM IST