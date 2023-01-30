e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Two railway workers die as train comes before trolley

Bhopal: Two railway workers die as train comes before trolley

The trolley was heading from Seoni to Bhoma and the train was coming from Bhoma to Seoni main railway station.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two railway track workers were killed in an accident in the Bhoma area under Inwadi police in Senoi district on Monday. The incident occurred when a track-trolley they were boarding came in front of a train on an under-construction railway track. Police station incharge Mohnish Bains told Free Press that five people boarding the trolley were about to inspect the railway track.

The trolley was heading from Seoni to Bhoma and the train was coming from Bhoma to Seoni main railway station.

As soon as the trolley reached Bhoma turn, the train came in front of them. Out of five persons, four jumped from the trolley and Lallan Yadav died on the spot.

The four were rushed to a hospital. Another person Ramsuja Yadav died on the way to hospital. An injured Jitendra Rajak was referred to Nagpur, because his condition was deteriorating.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Two booked for shooting man over old dispute near Bhopal Railway station
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Two railway workers die as train comes before trolley

Bhopal: Two railway workers die as train comes before trolley

Mere desh ki dharti: Impromptu music at CM’s plantation event in Bhopal

Mere desh ki dharti: Impromptu music at CM’s plantation event in Bhopal

Bhopal: Two held for blackmailing people with morphed obscene pictures

Bhopal: Two held for blackmailing people with morphed obscene pictures

Bhopal: Polytechnic college lecturer tries to ‘run over’ Pharmacy HoD

Bhopal: Polytechnic college lecturer tries to ‘run over’ Pharmacy HoD

Madhya Pradesh: Robbers who assaulted 7, snatched cell phones, arrested in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: Robbers who assaulted 7, snatched cell phones, arrested in Jabalpur