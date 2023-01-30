Bhopal: Two railway workers die as train comes before trolley

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two railway track workers were killed in an accident in the Bhoma area under Inwadi police in Senoi district on Monday. The incident occurred when a track-trolley they were boarding came in front of a train on an under-construction railway track. Police station incharge Mohnish Bains told Free Press that five people boarding the trolley were about to inspect the railway track.

The trolley was heading from Seoni to Bhoma and the train was coming from Bhoma to Seoni main railway station.

As soon as the trolley reached Bhoma turn, the train came in front of them. Out of five persons, four jumped from the trolley and Lallan Yadav died on the spot.

The four were rushed to a hospital. Another person Ramsuja Yadav died on the way to hospital. An injured Jitendra Rajak was referred to Nagpur, because his condition was deteriorating.

