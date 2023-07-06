Bhopal: Two Online Frauds Reported In A Day In Hanumanganj, Probe On

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two cases of online fraud have come to light from the Hanumanganj locality of the city on Wednesday, in which the accused siphoned off Rs 58 thousand and Rs 72 thousand respectively, the police said.

Investigating officer (IO) Ghumendra Singh told Free Press that the first incident occurred on June 15, in which the complainant identified as Abdul Hafeez received a call from an unknown number. The person on the other side of the phone identified himself as his relative and demanded Rs 15 thousand from him in the online mode.

He sent a QR code to Hafeez. As Hafeez scanned the code, he was asked to enter a code which he had received through SMS on his cell phone. No sooner did he enter the code, Rs 49.9 thousand and Rs 8.9 thousand were deducted from his account in two transactions. The fraudster then stopped answering Hafeez’s calls. When Hafeez contacted his relative, he learnt that he had been duped and approached the cyber cell.

Another such incident took place on January 12, 2023, where the complainant Ramanand was approached by a man, posing as a bank employee over the phone to get his cheque-book activated. The purported employee sent a link to Ramanand, on clicking which, Rs 72 thousand were debited from his bank account.

The cyber cell has handed over both the cases to Hanumanganj police and probe is on in them, IO Singh said.