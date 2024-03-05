Bhopal: Two More NHAI Project Directors Held In ₹20L Bribery Case

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The CBI on Monday arrested DGM and PD, NHAI, PIU, Bhopal and PD, NHAI Vidisha in on-going investigation of Rs 20 lakh bribery case. The CBI court later sent them on police remand till Friday. Till now, eight people have been arrested in the case.

The CBI has so far recovered cash and seizure worth over Rs 2 crore, including the bribe money.

On Monday, the CBI arrested Deputy General Manager & Project Director, NHAI, PIU, Bhopal Rajendra Kumar Gupta, and Project Director NHAI Vidisha, Hemant Kumar.

Following allegations that directors of a Bhopal-based private company was delivering bribes to NHAI officials through their employees, the CBI had registered a case against four NHAI officials, the Bhopal-based firm, its two directors, employees and others. The bribe was given for issuance of completion certificates, processing of bills, smooth progression of awarded works, etc. in various road projects of NHAI.

On Sunday, the CBI had arrested General Manager & Project Director, NHAI, PIU, Nagpur Arvind Kale and Deputy General Manager & Project Director, NHAI Harda, Brijesh Kumar Sahu. Two directors of M/s Bansal Construction Works Private Limited -- Anil Bansal and Kunal Bansal – were also arrested.

Two employees of the company C Krishna (bribe giver) and Chhater Singh Lodhi too were arrested.

It was also alleged that employees of the private company delivered bribes to NHAI officials in Nagpur and different locations of Madhya Pradesh.

It was further alleged that an employee of the said company was in regular contact with General Manager & Project Director, NHAI, PIU, Nagpur for clearing pending matters, including processing of pending bills and issuance of completion certificate, in lieu of bribe, for Project Outer Ring Road.

Further, it was alleged that a bribe amount of Rs 25 lakh was likely to be delivered to General Manager & Project Director, NHAI, PIU, Nagpur.

CBI laid a trap and after the delivery of bribe Rs 20 lakh to the said NHAI General & Project Manager by employee of the said private company and arrested them.

Searches were conducted at 16 different locations, including offices and residences of accused in Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Bhopal, Harda, Vidisha and Dindori. After further searches, over Rs 2 crore (approx), including the trap money was recovered along with other incriminating documents, digital devices, gold jewellary etc.