Bhopal: Two make off with woman’s gold chain

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Govindpura police have registered a case of fraud against two youths for making off with an elderly woman’s gold chain on pretext of cleaning it, the police said on Friday. Govindpura police station incharge Ashok Singh Parihar stated that the complainant Manju Shrivastava (70), resident of Govindpura, was alone at her house on Tuesday noon, when two youths knocked at her door. They told Shrivastava that they clean gold ornaments in exchange of a nominal amount of money. Shrivastava decided to get her gold chain cleaned and handed it over to them. During this, one of them asked Shrivastava for a glass of water for which she went inside the house. When the woman returned, she was shocked to find the youths missing. Shrivastava then approached Govindpura police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

