Bhopal: Two held for vehicle lifting, cops seize 10 bikes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Aishbag Police have arrested two persons on charges of vehicle lifting on Thursday, the police said. The police added that 10 stolen bikes worth Rs 11 lakh have been seized from the possession of the arrested accused.

Aishbag Police’s station house officer (SHO) CS Rathore said that relentless complaints of vehicle lifting were being reported in Aishbag, after which a police team was constituted. On Tuesday, the police received a tip-off about two youths being spotted near Subhash under-bridge, with a black coloured bike, which had allegedly been stolen from somewhere.

The police rushed to the spot and collared the suspects, who identified themselves as Majid Khan (20) and Pawan Paroche (22). When they were questioned strictly regarding the bike, they confessed to stealing it from Aishbag.

On further interrogation, they admitted to stealing as many as nine more bikes. All stolen bikes were seized from the possession of the duo, the total cost of which is Rs 11 lakh, the police said.

