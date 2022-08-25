e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Two held for rape, harassment of 20-year-old girl

The police registered the case under sections 376, 354, 294 and 506 of the IPC and the SC/ST Atrocity Act against the two.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old girl was first raped and later harassed by two men. While one of the accused was her employer, another was her colleague. The duo was arrested after Piplani police registered a case on the girl's complaint on Thursday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Singh Bhadoria told media that victim's mother worked in Rajendra Mishra's office. The victim sometimes used to accompany her mother to work. During this she became friends with another employee Harsh Lalwani.

In January, Lalwani took the girl to a hotel and raped her. A few months later Mishra harassed the girl.

Following the incident, the family suffered the ordeal in silence. Victim's mother too left the job. Later, few social activists offered help and encouraged them to contact the police. The police registered the case under sections 376, 354, 294 and 506 of the IPC and the SC/ST Atrocity Act against the two.

