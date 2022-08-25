Bhopal: Heavy rain likely in eastern MP over next 2-3 days

(Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The India Meteorological Department ( IMD) has predicted heavy rain over the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh over the next 2-3 days.

"Due to turf line coming from Jaipur and Gwalior, circulation has been created over the Bay of Bengal, rain is expected not in the western parts, but in the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh. Also, the frequency will increase in the coming days. So, heavy rain activity is expected in the coming days. It will remain for the coming 2-3 days," IMD scientist SN Sahu told ANI "Regarding rain, 27 mm rain was reported in Panchmarhi, 10.2 mm in Rewa, 5.4 mm in Bairagarh and 30.8 mm in Umaria. So, currently, low pressure is not expected, but it maybe it can happen in a few days", Sahu further said.

The IMD scientist also said that currently, a flood-like situation is not expected in Gwalior and Jaipur.

"As of now, flood is not expected, but if some more rain happens over the logged water there, it might look like a flood-type situation, but flood as of now is not expected," the scientist said.