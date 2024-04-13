 Bhopal: Two Girls Of A Family Drown In Pond In Ratibad
They were the daughters of a businessman named Raja Ram Verma, and the entire family used to reside in Amla village in Ratibad.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
Image Credit - Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two girls of the same family, aged 13 and 9 respectively, who were sisters, died while bathing in a pond in Ratibad on Friday morning, the police said. The duo had gone to the pond along with their mother, who had to work in the farm fields.

According to Ratibad police, the girls who died were Deepti Verma (13) and Tanushree Verma (9). They were the daughters of a businessman named Raja Ram Verma, and the entire family used to reside in Amla village in Ratibad.

On Friday at 9 am, the duo’s mother Chinta Bai was leaving for fields, when the duo accompanied her. After reaching fields, Chinta Bai began plucking onion from the farm fields. In the meanwhile, both Deepti and Anushree dived into the pond located near the fields.

They eventually swum towards deep water and drowned. Chinta Bai, who was immersed in her work, did not realise the mishap. Half an hour later, when she was done with her work, she called out to the duo. On receiving no response, she went to pond to see daughter’s bodies floating.

She called the villagers, who fished out both the bodies from the pond and informed the police. The cops rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The police said apart from Deepti and Tanushree, the couple have three more children, of whom two are girls and one is a boy.

