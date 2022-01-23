Bhopal: Two ex-CMs meet Shivraj to discuss problems of affected people in Tem & Suthalia irrigation project

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief ministers Digvijaya and Kamal Nath met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to discuss problems pertaining to Tem and Suthalia irrigation project at his residence on Sunday.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, days after accusing Chouhan for not giving him an appointment to discuss plight of people affected by Tem and Suthalia irrigation projects, met him with state Congress president Kamal Nath on Sunday. Singh had also staged a sit-in near CM House on Friday.

While talking to reporters, Singh stated that he had been continuously writing letters to Chouhan about the plight of project-affected people. He said he was given an appointment for January 21 but it was cancelled by CMO. "I had called CM office. It was not my mistake if officials didn't inform me (about cancellation of the meeting)," he claimed

After meeting chief minister, Nath said, "Digvijaya Singh and I apprised him about irregularities in the survey and compensation work. Farmers also talked to the CM". He accompanied Singh on latter's request. Nath said farmers are distressed as they are not getting fertilisers, seeds and fair price for their produce whereas their land is being snatched for big projects.

Meanwhile, as per certain Congress leaders, itís Kamal Nath who took Digvijaya Singh to the CM House and thus he hijacked the scenario that Digvijaya Singh tried to create. Nath was also present all the time with the CM when the latter met the farmers to know about their grievances.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:57 PM IST