Bhopal: Two departmental inquiries instituted against Purushottam Sharma

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The state government instituted two departmental enquiries (DEs) against suspended IPS officer Purushottam Sharma, as per Home department’s orders.

One of the orders states charge sheet was issued against the officer through a departmental letter, who was then director at Directorate of Public Prosecution, on October 28, 2020 under rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules- 1969 for taking disciplinary action against him on his involvement in unethical conduct and domestic violence against his wife as seen in a viral video in social media on September 27, 2020.

Sharma submitted his rejoinder on November 8, 2020. Sharma’s reply has not been found satisfactory, hence the decision to institute a departmental enquiry against him.

For the DE, retired IAS officer Rajan S Katoch has been appointed as the enquiry officer while inspector general of police Irshad Wali has been appointed as enquiry presenting officer.

The second departmental enquiry has been instituted against him in connection with 249 prosecution officers and employees attached to other districts without formal approval and overlooking the transfer policy in the period from October 3, 2019 to September 27, 2020.

Dr Rajan S Katoch has been appointed as the enquiry officer in this case also while joint director in charge, Directorate of Public Prosecution Ajay Singh Bhanwar has been appointed as the presenting officer.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 11:26 PM IST