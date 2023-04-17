Bhopal: Two-day UNESCO sub-regional conference begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mandu, Orchha, Satpura National Park and Bhedaghat-Lamhetaghat have been included in the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, said Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Sheo Sekhar Shukla.

“It is a matter of pride for the state. Dossier of Orchha has been submitted for the permanent list. Next is Mandu,” he added, while speaking on the inaugural day of the 2-day UNESCO sub-regional conference on World Heritage at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in the city on Monday. It was organised by UNESCO, Union Ministry of Tourism, Archaeological Survey of India and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department.

Hezekiel Dlamini, Office-in-Charge of UNESCO, New Delhi, joined the conference virtually and said that this conference was important for the conservation and development of cultural and national heritage as there was an exchange of ideas from different countries. Junnhi Han, Head of Culture, UNESCO, New Delhi, highlighted UNESCO's journey of heritage conservation in last 50 years, marking 50 years of World Heritage Convention.

Suresh Suras Shrestha, Joint Secretary, Nepal, said it was great to come to Bhopal, especially to see Sanchi Stupa, which was supernatural. “We also have two Buddhist sites here. In recent earthquake, 33 World Heritage Sites were destroyed, their restoration is on. It will take six-seven years and it seems impossible to bring everything back to its original form. Government of India is also cooperating for the reconstruction of 28 sites,” he added.

Professor Gamini Rana Singhe, archaeologist, Sri Lanka, said, “There are 5,000 sites in our country, out of which eight are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, some of which are related to Ramayana.”

Karma Tenzin, architect of Bhutan, said there were more than 2,000 heritage sites in our country but not a single has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. “Four cultural sites are in the tentative list, which will be approved soon. To preserve Bhutanese culture and heritage, we have adopted a different model of visa fair in the world, which is still working today,” he said.