Bhopal: Two-day filmmaking workshop ends 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day workshop organised by Bhatia Chitra Sadhna and Satpura Chalchitra Samiti for young filmmakers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh concluded here on Sunday.

Chief Guest VK Jain, Vice Chancellor of SAGE University and Chairman of the committee Lajpat Ahuja were present.

Addressing the young filmmakers, social worker Kailash Chandra said, "Western films are focused on Kama and Artha, whereas the philosophy of India is based on religion. Young filmmakers should bring out the stories of India and remove distortions created by western culture."

Satpura Chalchitra Samiti President Lajpat Ahuja said that this was the time for short films. Indian Chitra Sadhna also organised a film festival of short films at the national level every two years.

Cinematographer Harish Patel shared the basics of cinematography with young filmmakers in theoretical and practical sessions. He said that the cameraman had a significant role in filmmaking but he always remained behind the scenes.

Film editors Manoj Patel and Abhinav Dwivedi gave practical training on film editing. Manoj Patel explained the various stages of editing through a PowerPoint presentation. Abhinav Dwivedi gave training in basics of editing through video clips.

