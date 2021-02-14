BHOPAL: Two-day Drive-in Music Fest opens in state capital with a rocking performance by Indian Ocean band

Bhopal: Rahul Ram, founder of Indian Ocean band, said it is ego that comes in way of seeking solution to farmers’ protest.
He made the above remark in an interaction with media persons on Saturday evening when the two-day GIFLIF Drive-in Music Fest was inuagurated. The event was held at Drive-in Cinema on premises of Hotel Lake View Residency on Shyamla Hills.
Ram said new laws should be withdrawn and replaced with fresh ones. He said that there is no provision in Constitution allowing postponement of implementation of an Act.
“The Modi government says that there is a need for reform in agriculture but is this the reform that was being talked about for many years? Mandis are being closed in some places. But the government is saying that they will not be closed,” he added.
The Great Indian Film and Literature Festival (GIFLIF) organised India's maiden Drive-in Music festival in association with state culture department. The event began with Egyptian and Iranian tracks by Trippy Sama Band. It was followed by Soundscapes by Blind Sherpa Band.
The event ended with a rocking performance of Indian Ocean band. It is recognised as the pioneers of fusion rock genre in India. It is an experimental genre, fusing raga (traditional Indian tunes) with rock music, guitars and drums, sometimes using Indian folk songs. It has also been described by some music critics as “Indo-rock fusion with jazz-spiced rhythms that integrates shlokas, Sufism, environmentalism, mythology and revolution.”