Coronavirus lockdown tales: Youth walks 44 km for father's medicine, band plays music for police

Mumbai: The lockdown is bringing out newer stories of good samaritan's and large heartedness. Akin to the mythological character Shravan in Akola, a youth walked 44 kms to bring medicine for his ailing father.

Suraj Gavai, lives with his parents in the remote village Chitoda in Khamgao tehsil of Akola district. His father suffers from paralysis and a specialist Doctor is treating him.

The family has to regularly buy medicine for his father's treatment. When the quota of medicine ran out the closest district town Akola was 40 kms away. However, on Tuesday night due to lockdown there was not a single vehicle on the road.

He walked 44 km and reached the next day. When he was stopped at entry point of Akola city, the police didn't believe him. They reached out to the chemist Pradeep Gurkhudde, owner of the medical store from where they buy medicines regularly.

Gurkhudde, reached the spot and first offered him water and food which was scarce during the entire walking journey. The medical shop owner not only gave him the medicines but also made arrangement of a vehicle to drop him at his village.“

Gurkhudde did what government was expected to do in the lockdown period,” Suraj told the media. In another instance in Nagpur in the same Vidarbha region, the Sahyog Trust and Swaraj Foundation have resorted to music therapy in a bid to relieve emergency workers especially the police force from the stress of their duty.

“ Music has the power to de-stress anyone. Hence,we are using music for the staff involved in emergency services. On Wednesday, we visited Sitabardi police station. Violin artist Ajay Wekhande played Violin for the police,” told Sandesh Singalkar of Swaraj Foundation.

“ When we visited Bardi police station, we learnt that a police sub-inspector attached with the police station was on duty despite his birthday. As a salute to his dedication, we arranged a cake cut it with proper social distancing,” he added.