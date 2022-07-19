Bhopal: Two cousin brothers drown while playing near pond

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two cousin brothers drowned while playing near the pond constructed near their house on Monday evening, said Berasia police station staff.

According to police, two brothers aged 9 and 10, sons of Vijayram and Gyan Singh Jatav, were playing near the pond at 5.30 pm on Monday. The pond was developed by one of the family members near their house.

As soon as the incident happened, the other brothers and neighbours rushed to the pond and tried to save the two but it was too late. The two boys had entered deep water. The family members rushed them to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The police have registered the case. The post-mortem will take place on Tuesday.