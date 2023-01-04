e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Two booked for stealing gold bangles on pretext of cleaning them

Bhopal: Two booked for stealing gold bangles on pretext of cleaning them

They asked Saxena to bring hot water for cleaning ornaments. As Saxena went inside to fetch hot water, the duo fled with ornaments.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police station staff have registered a case of theft against two youths for stealing gold bangles on pretext of cleaning them.

Misrod police station house officer Ras Bihari Sharma told Free Press that Madan Mohan Saxena, a resident of Shriram Colony in Misrod, approached police on Tuesday evening, stating that two youths came to his house at 11.30 am.

They told him that they would clean gold ornaments for nominal amount. Saxena asked the duo to clean his wife’s gold ornaments. They asked for the ornaments, which were handed over to them by Saxena.

They asked Saxena to bring hot water for cleaning ornaments. As Saxena went inside to fetch hot water, the duo fled with ornaments.

When Saxena came out with hot water, he did not find them. Realising that he had been duped, Saxena approached police who have registered a complaint and have begun probe.

Read Also
Bhopal: BJP to decide fate of state president after executive committee meeting
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Two booked for stealing gold bangles on pretext of cleaning them

Bhopal: Two booked for stealing gold bangles on pretext of cleaning them

Madhya Pradesh: Woman arrested for abetting mom-in-law to suicide

Madhya Pradesh: Woman arrested for abetting mom-in-law to suicide

Bhopal: Listed criminal arrested on theft charges

Bhopal: Listed criminal arrested on theft charges

Madhya Pradesh: 5-day Mandu Festival curated for international meets

Madhya Pradesh: 5-day Mandu Festival curated for international meets

Bhopal: Minor foils rape attempt by family acquaintance

Bhopal: Minor foils rape attempt by family acquaintance