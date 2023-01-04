Bhopal: Two booked for stealing gold bangles on pretext of cleaning them

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police station staff have registered a case of theft against two youths for stealing gold bangles on pretext of cleaning them.

Misrod police station house officer Ras Bihari Sharma told Free Press that Madan Mohan Saxena, a resident of Shriram Colony in Misrod, approached police on Tuesday evening, stating that two youths came to his house at 11.30 am.

They told him that they would clean gold ornaments for nominal amount. Saxena asked the duo to clean his wife’s gold ornaments. They asked for the ornaments, which were handed over to them by Saxena.

They asked Saxena to bring hot water for cleaning ornaments. As Saxena went inside to fetch hot water, the duo fled with ornaments.

When Saxena came out with hot water, he did not find them. Realising that he had been duped, Saxena approached police who have registered a complaint and have begun probe.

