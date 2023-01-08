Bhopal: Two booked for committing fraud of Rs 18 Lakh

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chunabhatti police of Bhopal have registered a case of fraud against two men for duping their partner of Rs 8 lakh and deceitfully obtaining a loan of Rs 10 lakh from a bank, the police said on Sunday.

Investigating officer (IO) Veermani Pandey said that the complainant, Rajneesh Barya is a lawyer at the Bhopal district court, who approached the police on Saturday to lodge a case against his friend, identified as Sudhir Mishra.

Barya told the police that he and Mishra had planned to open a saloon in the Chunabhatti locality in March, 2020. He added that he had given Mishra a sum of Rs 8 lakh for setting up and establishing the saloon. However, owing to Covid-19, all the activities to set up the saloon had to be shelved.

After this, Mishra introduced another of his friends identified as Gaurav Joshi to Barya, on the pretext that Joshi shall assist him in setting up the saloon. However, the duo ended up obtaining a loan of Rs 10 lakh from the bank under the Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojana and went out of Barya’s touch later, following which he brought the matter to the cognisance of Chunabhatti police. ‘Efforts are on to apprehend both the accused involved in the fraud’, IO Pandey said.