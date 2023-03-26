 Bhopal: Two booked for assaulting stray dog with sticks
Bhopal: Two booked for assaulting stray dog with sticks

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police have registered a case against two men for assaulting a stray dog with sticks near Iqbal Maidan, the police said on Saturday.

Kotwali police station incharge Karan Singh said that the complainant Kavita Bhavnani approached police on Saturday. She said that she received a video on her mobile phone on Friday, in which two men were seen assaulting a stray dog with sticks. The dog sustained grievous injuries and its back was broken.

She added that one of the accused was Jabraan Khan. Other pet lovers and animal activists were also present alongside her. The police have registered a case against Khan and his accomplice, and have launched a manhunt to nab them.

