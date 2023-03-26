Bhopal: Two booked for assaulting stray dog with sticks

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police have registered a case against two men for assaulting a stray dog with sticks near Iqbal Maidan, the police said on Saturday.

The police added that a video of the brutal act has also gone viral on social media, which drew flak from animal activists and pet lovers.

Kotwali police station incharge Karan Singh said that the complainant Kavita Bhavnani approached police on Saturday. She said that she received a video on her mobile phone on Friday, in which two men were seen assaulting a stray dog with sticks. The dog sustained grievous injuries and its back was broken.

She added that one of the accused was Jabraan Khan. Other pet lovers and animal activists were also present alongside her. The police have registered a case against Khan and his accomplice, and have launched a manhunt to nab them.