Bhopal: Two arrested with country-made pistol, stolen goods worth Rs 3.5 lakh

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Aishbag police station staff have arrested two residents of Uttar Pradesh and seized country made pistols and stolen goods worth more than Rs 3.5 lakh from them.

Police station incharge Manishraj Singh Bhadoria told media that police spotted two persons near Padhnabhan Nagar on Monday evening while patrolling.

When police called them, they tried to flee the spot but police arrested them after a long chase.

When police searched them, they found two country-made pistols and a gun from each of them.

The accused were identified as Afroz Khan (29) resident of Nandanpura of district Jhansi, and Azhar Khan (19) resident of Dad Miyan colony of Prem Nagar in Jhansi. At present, they are living in a rented house in Bhopal.

Bhadoria added that during investigation, both accepted that they had conducted six thefts in city. The police have registered case against both of them under Section 25/27 of Arms Act.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:41 AM IST