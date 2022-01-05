e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai Police arrest one more student in 'Bulli Bai' app case: OfficialAustralia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell tests positive for COVID-19India reports 58,097 fresh COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths in last 24 hours; 2,135 total Omicron cases
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:41 AM IST

Bhopal: Two arrested with country-made pistol, stolen goods worth Rs 3.5 lakh

Police station incharge Manishraj Singh Bhadoria told media that police spotted two persons near Padhnabhan Nagar on Monday evening while patrolling.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Aishbag police station staff have arrested two residents of Uttar Pradesh and seized country made pistols and stolen goods worth more than Rs 3.5 lakh from them.

Police station incharge Manishraj Singh Bhadoria told media that police spotted two persons near Padhnabhan Nagar on Monday evening while patrolling.

When police called them, they tried to flee the spot but police arrested them after a long chase.

When police searched them, they found two country-made pistols and a gun from each of them.

The accused were identified as Afroz Khan (29) resident of Nandanpura of district Jhansi, and Azhar Khan (19) resident of Dad Miyan colony of Prem Nagar in Jhansi. At present, they are living in a rented house in Bhopal.

Bhadoria added that during investigation, both accepted that they had conducted six thefts in city. The police have registered case against both of them under Section 25/27 of Arms Act.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Cabinet's approval to 941 posts for town and country planning Department Bhopal: Cabinet's approval to 941 posts for town and country planning Department

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:41 AM IST
Advertisement