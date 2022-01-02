Bhopal: Two arrested in bank robbery case

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch and Arera Hills police station staff arrested two persons in connection with Bandhan Bank robbery case here on Sunday, said police.

Police station incharge of Arera Hills, RK Singh, said that on the night of December 25, thieves targeted a bankís branch situated in Malviya Nagar and made off with DVRs of CCTV cameras and other belongings.

The thieves first threw black ink on CCTV footage and they broke into the bank.

They took away a box containing a balance machine, believing that there would be gold jewellery in the box. They also took away two DVRs, apparently to hide their identities.

On receiving information that two accused were talking about bank robbery, police arrested Shakeel Khan (48), resident of Quazi camp, and Munna Lal (38), resident of Imambada.

The two told police that with the help of their third accomplice Fhaim Khan, they planned to commit robbery in the bank. After theft, they went to a jungle in Gandhi Nagar but found balance machine and nothing else. The police have recovered the box and other items stolen from the bank.

