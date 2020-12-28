Bhopal: Twelve speakers from six districts selected for the state Youth Parliament competition

BHOPAL: Twelve speakers from six districts of the state have been selected for the state Youth Parliament competition. The selection was made at the district-level of the contest, organised virtually on Monday.

The contest is part of the National Youth Parliament Festival 2021 being organised by the youth and sports ministry of the government of India through Nehru Yuva Kendra and National Social Service Scheme. The state-level winners will participate in the national contest.

District coordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhopal, Surendra Shukla said that two top speakers of age group 18-25 years from every six districts- Vidisha, Sehore, Raisen, Rjgarh, Ashoknagar and Bhopal have been selected for state-level contest.

The speakers including Aashutosh Malviya, Sonali Chauhan and Abhilash spoke on the given topics including National Education Policy 2020: Will transform Indian education; Unnat Bharat Abhiyan : Using technology for enhancing community participation; Improving rural economy in changing times and Organic farming: A boon for farmers.

Sudhir Sharma, Shubham Chauhan, Harsha Haswani, Neetadeep Vajpayee and social activist Sunil Kumar Sahu were in the selection panel.

The youth who emerged at the top three positions in the state-level contest will take part in the National Youth Parliament to be organised on January 12 and 13, 2021 at the central hall of Parliament. The three top winners at the national level will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.