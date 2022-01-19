Bhopal: Tug of war between two titans

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a long wait of 18 days 1997 batch IPS officer D Srinivas Verma got a new posting on Tuesday. He has been transferred as additional director general of police, Special Armed Force, Police headquarters at Bhopal, as per a state government order issued on Tuesday night.

Officer on special duty (OSD) in home department in Mantralaya Verma was earlier transferred as inspector general of police (IGP), Gwalior on December 31, 2021 but he couldn’t assume office.

Now, 2002 batch IPS officer and inspector general of police (IGP), Sagar Anil Kumar will be the new IG of Gwalior zone, as per the transfer order.

A 2003 batch IPS officer and IG, CID, PHQ, Anurag will replace Anil Kumar as IG, police Sagar zone, as per the order.

Immediately after his transfer as IG, Gwalior zone, Verma, as words did the rounds in the power corridor, was asked by authorities concerned not to assume the office in Gwalior given a union minister’s displeasure over his consent not being sought over the appointment on his home turf whereas another union minister whose home turf is also Gwalior was in favour of Verma to be shifted to Gwalior as IG, police.

