Bhopal: Gas victims to get treatment under Ayushman Yojana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gas victims will get benefits of Ayushman Card Scheme, according to state government. The state cabinet took a decision in this regard on Tuesday.

The cabinet decided to make arrangements for treatment of gas victims and their children. A sum of Rs 5 lakh per family per year will be given under Ayushman Niramayam Madhya Pradesh scheme.

As per cabinet decision, state government will ask Centre to consider them eligible under Ayushman Yojana. Until approval is received from Centre, 100 per cent reimbursement of expenditure on beneficiaries will be provided by state Public Health and Family Welfare Department under Ayushman Niramayam Madhya Pradesh scheme.

Expenditure outside the limits of Ayushman Niramayam Madhya Pradesh scheme will be reimbursed by Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department. The Director, Bhopal Gas Relief and Rehabilitation, has been authorised for it.

Rachna Dhingra from Bhopal Group for Information and Action said, “As per Supreme Court guidelines, gas victims have to be offered free treatment. With introduction of Ayushman Card for gas victims, it will be convenient for them to get treatment in private hospitals. But how it is executed remains to be seen.”

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:10 PM IST