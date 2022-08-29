Bhopal: Try resolve issues through dialogue first, CM tells officers at law and order review meet

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chairing a meeting to review state law and order situation. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Monday ‘it is our responsibility to maintain law and order and social harmony in the state’.

“Be vigilant at every level and in every field during the days of the upcoming festivals. Law and order situation should be reviewed on a weekly basis,” he said to officials concerned.

CM was reviewing the law and order situation at Mantralaya.

Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary Home Dr Rajesh Rajoura, director general of police Sudhir Saxena and other officers were present.

CM said to officials, “We cannot sit as mute spectators amidst attempts by certain elements to spread discontent in the society. Be sensitive about such activities happening in different parts of the state and maintain constant dialogue with different sections of society. Try to solve the problems through dialogues. Take strict action if necessary.”

CM directed the officials to take strict and effective action against goons and persons engaged in drug trade.

It was informed that in view of the upcoming festivals, separate meetings were being held with the operators of bands and DJs and the organisers of the festivals and processions along with the peace committee meetings at the police station level.

The police administration is fully prepared for the upcoming festivals to be held in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere, officials told him.